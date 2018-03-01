Medical Marijuana Discussion Held in Morgantown, Resolution Doesn’t Pass

Update: The medical marijuana resolution did not pass.

Kentucky House Bill 166—proposing the use of legal medicinal marijuana for patients in need will head to floor on Monday, but tonight two groups will go before the Morgantown City Council Meeting to discuss the need for this legislation.

On WNKY just one week ago, we shared a story about a Kentucky families struggle to get their daughter the help she needs.

Kristin Wilcox’ daughter Shelby Matthews, 12, has violent seizures but has experienced relief due to medicinal marijuana.

Tonight, her mother, the Kentucky NORML Chapter and Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana will speak about why this legislation is important.

Their goal is for the city of Morgantown to vote on and pass a resolution declaring their support for medicinal marijuana reform statewide.

The resolution would not change the law, but rather be sent to Frankfort to show their support.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Eva Hawes Community Center.

WNKY will keep you updated on the outcome of the meeting.