Caverna Elementary Says Enough to Violence

Caverna Elementary School is saying enough to violence.

The school has now joined with the Cave City Police Department,

placing one full-time Police Officer at the Elementary School.

This comes on the heels of several nationwide school shootings.

Caverna Elementary wants the message to be clear,

that violence towards schools and kids will not be tolerated.

The Officer’s placement will be announced this Monday at the Elementary School.

The announcement is open to the public to attend.

The Officer will start his full-time shift that same Monday, March 5th.