Arguments over Sandy Hook Documents Public Released

Connecticut's Supreme Court is listening to arguments over whether or not state police should be required to publicly release documents that belonged to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter. Adam Lanza killed 26 students and staff at the school in December, 2012 before turning a gun on himself. Some of the documents in question include a violent story Lanza wrote as a child and a spreadsheet ranking mass murders. A judge ruled in 2016 that state police did not have to release the materials. The Hartford Courant and the State Freedom of Information Commission appealed a lower court decision.