Throwback Thursday: Bloch Chapel

You may recognize this small chapel in Bowling Green. Built inside Fairview Cemetery in 1938, the Bloch Chapel’s history tells the story of an immigrant family reaching incredible heights at the turn of the 20th century.

Go back to 1866 when Adolf Bloch emigrated from Bohemia to the United States. A merchant, he married Bella Pendleton, and the couple moved to Bowling Green by 1881.

They had four children: Oscar, Leo, Stella, and Claude. The children had the chapel built in honor of their parents. The Dutch stained windows and limestone walls hint at their European descent. Today the chapel is used for weddings and funerals.

The Bloch family prospered in Bowling Green. Their son, Claude, became a decorated Admiral in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1901 until 1942. Claude received more than 10 medals and commendations for his service in the Boxer Rebellion, Philippine Insurrection, the Spanish-American war, and both World Wars.

