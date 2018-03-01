TN Bus Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide Killing Children - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

wnky news

TN Bus Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide Killing Children

Posted: Updated:

A Tennessee school bus driver charged in the deaths of six children tells jurors another driver is to blame.

Johnthony Walker, testifying at his trial in Chattanooga, where he faces numerous charges.

Including six counts of vehicular homicide, in a 2016 bus crash that killed six children and injured 31 more.

Prosecutors argue walker was speeding around a curve, and using his cell phone, at the time of the accident.

Walker though, disputes both of those claims.

Telling jurors, it was the driver of a white transit van who crossed into the bus’s path, leaving Walker with two choices.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.