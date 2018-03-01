TN Bus Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide Killing Children

A Tennessee school bus driver charged in the deaths of six children tells jurors another driver is to blame.

Johnthony Walker, testifying at his trial in Chattanooga, where he faces numerous charges.

Including six counts of vehicular homicide, in a 2016 bus crash that killed six children and injured 31 more.

Prosecutors argue walker was speeding around a curve, and using his cell phone, at the time of the accident.

Walker though, disputes both of those claims.

Telling jurors, it was the driver of a white transit van who crossed into the bus’s path, leaving Walker with two choices.