Governor Bevin is Set to Announce the "Angel Initiative"

Governor Matt Bevin will join Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Kentucky State Police officials this afternoon in Frankfort to announce the launch of the Commonwealth's newest program.

This press conference is set to launch the "Angel Initiative".

The new program is aimed at saving lives by offering an alternative to Kentuckians struggling with opioid addiction.

Governor Matt Bevin, secretary John Tilley and Commissioner of Kentucky State Police Richard Sanders will all be in attendance.

It will be held at the Kentucky State Police quarters in Frankfort, Kentucky.

This press conference will happen at 1:45 today.

Today's event will also be live-streamed on KSP's official Facebook page if you can't attend.