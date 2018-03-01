Governor Bevin is Set to Announce the "Angel Initiative" - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

wnky news

Governor Bevin is Set to Announce the "Angel Initiative"

Posted: Updated:

Governor Matt Bevin will join Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Kentucky State Police officials this afternoon in Frankfort to announce the launch of the Commonwealth's newest program.

This press conference is set to launch the "Angel Initiative".

The new program is aimed at saving lives by offering an alternative to Kentuckians struggling with opioid addiction.

Governor Matt Bevin, secretary John Tilley and Commissioner of Kentucky State Police Richard Sanders will all be in attendance.

It will be held at the Kentucky State Police quarters in Frankfort, Kentucky.

This press conference will happen at 1:45 today.

Today's event will also be live-streamed on KSP's official Facebook page if you can't attend.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.