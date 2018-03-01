Kentucky Alzheimer's Association is hosting Advocacy Day - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Alzheimer's Association is hosting Advocacy Day

The Alzheimer's Association, AARP Kentucky, and the Kentucky Association for gerontology are hosting Advocacy Day to bring awareness to the increased occurrences of Alzheimer's disease as well as others like dementia.

Hundreds will gather on Thursday, March 15th, 2018, in room 113 at the Capitol Annex Building in Frankfort.

These groups will address the escalating number of family caregivers throughout the state and the vital importance of aging services for Kentucky seniors, caregivers, and our communities.

Advocacy Day will provide opportunities for advocates to meet face-to-face with their state elected officials and share their personal stories of how Alzheimer's has impacted their lives, both professional and personal, and emphasize to state policymakers the need for programs and services that support families as they care for their loved ones.

