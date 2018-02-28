Naked Child Found Wandering the Streets of Bowling Green

Police say on Tuesday morning around 8am, a three-year-old little boy was walking in the middle of Glen Lily Road in Bowling Green without any clothes on.

That's when a woman saw the child and immediately grabbed him out of the busy street. The woman then drove him to a nearby Family Dollar Store.

Johnalma Barnett, a customer at the store, saw something she won't soon forget.

"A car came through the parking lot at a pretty high rate of speed and I was looking at it. A young lady jumped out of the car and said 'Call 9-1-1' With the way times are today, I looked around to make sure I was safe, then I saw this child that was completely naked!" says Barnett.

Barnett says as soon as she saw the naked child in the car she knew something was wrong.

The woman told Barnett, " I found this kid out in the middle of the street."

"She even almost hit it" says Barnett.

The woman then told Barnett, "I just got out of my car and grabbed that kid".

They took the child inside the store and called police. Once inside a customer bought the child some clothes. Barnett says every single person in the store worked together to help keep the child calm.

"We were standing outside at this time and I just happen to look at the corner and I just happen to see a woman dressed in international clothes and I said I bet that's the mother, because she was looking around. So I waved my hands at her and motioned her to come over here." says Barnett.

Police then took the child home, about a block away, to check out the living conditions.

"The conditions were okay at best. There was a urine smell, but the house was relatively clean." says Ronnie Ward, the Public Information Officer for Bowling Green Police Department.

Police say the child looked to be healthy and there are seven children under 18 currently living in the home.

"At this point in time we have contacted social services. We have not placed any charges on the adults living there." says Ward.

Child Protective Services are currently investigating the incident.