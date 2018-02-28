Severe Weather Awareness Week, WCEM Talks Importance of Alert System

Following a weekend of severe weather and the fifth rainiest February on record in Bowling Green, tomorrow marks the first day of Kentucky’s Severe Weather Awareness Week.

There will be a statewide tornado drill at 9:07 a.m. Thursday morning.

Warren County Emergency Management wants to remind you that these sirens are not meant to be heard indoors.

They have a new app –Alert Sense---that will alert you of any troubling weather, safety hazards, and even community events. You decide what you want to be notified of.

You can sign up online at wcem.org to receive text messages, emails, or calls.

WCEM will be sending out Alert Sense notifications to all those signed up during the tornado drill Thursday morning.

If you do not hear the sirens go off in your area, contact the emergency management office in your county immediately so they can check to see that its working properly.