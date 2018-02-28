Dick's Sporting Goods Bans Assault Rifles

One local store in Bowling Green is sending a message in support of gun control.

Dick's sporting goods now has a gun ban in place at all their field and stream stores.

The ban restricts the sale of any assault style rifles, or modern-sporting rifles.

You must also now be over 21 to purchase weapons from Dick's.

This ban comes after the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Dick's discovered they sold the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, one of his guns.

The one they sold him wasn't the gun he used to kill 17 people or like the gun he used.

One Dick's customer told us today he wasn't aware of the ban.

After we told him about it, he says it’s his American right to purchase assault rifles.

He also told us because of the ban, he’ll never shop at Dick's Sporting Goods again.