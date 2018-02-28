Dicks Sporting Goods Stops Selling Assault Rifles

One local store in Bowling Green is making a statement today. That's after they decided to ban all assault rifles from its stores. What's mind blowing is the store putting the ban in place. Why? Well, because it's not a gun store at all. Dick's Sporting Goods is implementing a new gun ban.This after Dick's discovered they sold the Parkland, Florida shooter one of the guns he didn't use.The ban states Dick's will no longer sell assault-style rifles at any of their 35 field and stream stores. Dick's will also no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age. We went to Sherwood's gun store to see what local gun owners thought about the ban. A gun owner we spoke to said the ban doesn't stop anyone from using other weapons to take people's lives. He said assault rifles aren't the problem, but that being a responsible gun owner is the issue people are having.