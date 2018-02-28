2018 Car Craft Summer Nationals Set For this Summer in Bowling Green

Drag racing, burnouts, and classic cars will once again take over Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as America's definitive showcase of customized cars returns for an action-packed 2018 Car Craft Summer Nationals.

The 2018 Car Craft Summer Nationals offers something for automotive enthusiasts as well as the whole family.

Including the return of real street eliminator, an expanded two-day car craft midnight drags, and popular annual events with daily drag racing, autocross, freestyle burnouts, dyno, and more.

Car Craft Summer Nationals showcases more than 1,500 performance cars and attracts upward of 20,000 enthusiasts from across the country.

You can catch this don't miss event Friday July 20th and Saturday July 21st of this year.