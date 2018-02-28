Kentucky Democrat Wins Over District Heavily Republican

A Kentucky democrat elected to a state house seat in a district that republican President Donald Trump won with 72% of the vote has been sworn in to office.

Linda Belcher has replaced former GOP Rep. Dan Johnson, who killed himself last year after facing sexual-assault allegations.

Belcher defeated republican Rebecca Johnson, Dan Johnson's widow, with 68% of the vote in last week's special election.

Belcher was sworn in Tuesday by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.

She will serve the final year of Johnson's term. Belcher and Johnson both have filed for a full, two-year term and could meet in November.