Kentucky Democrat Wins Over District Heavily Republican - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Democrat Wins Over District Heavily Republican

Kentucky Democrat Wins Over District Heavily Republican

Posted: Updated:

A Kentucky democrat elected to a state house seat in a district that republican President Donald Trump won with 72% of the vote has been sworn in to office.

Linda Belcher has replaced former GOP Rep. Dan Johnson, who killed himself last year after facing sexual-assault allegations.

Belcher defeated republican Rebecca Johnson, Dan Johnson's widow, with 68% of the vote in last week's special election.

Belcher was sworn in Tuesday by Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr.

She will serve the final year of Johnson's term. Belcher and Johnson both have filed for a full, two-year term and could meet in November.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.