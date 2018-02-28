Kentucky House Bill 609 Could Raise Gas Prices by 10 Cents

Drivers in Kentucky could pay an extra 10 cents per gallon at the pump while owners of hybrid and electric cars might pay fees up to $150 per year as part of a bipartisan proposal designed to jump-start the state's stagnant road fund.

Kentucky has a backlog of more than $1 billion in road-paving projects and roughly 1,000 bridges that need to be repaired or replaced.

In two years, $700 million in federal money for local public transportation systems will be at risk unless the state can find an extra $100 million to meet funding requirements.

To pay for those things, House Bill 609 would raise the gas tax by 10 cents per gallon.

That would generate an extra $300 million per year for roads.

About half of that money would go to the road fund.