Emergency Training Classes to be Taught in Logan Co. Following Fatal Tornado

Changes are coming to the city in Logan County where a woman lost her life during a tornado this past weekend.

WNKY spoke with the mayor of Adairville who says there were lessons learned from Saturday's tragedy.

79 year old Dallas Jane Combs—a mother, a wife, a friend—killed inside her Adairville home Saturday by a tornado reaching wind gusts of 135mph.

“My mom and dad, they knew everybody, “Mark Combs says, “so everybody just showed up to help.”

Mark lives in Lexington, but that night he received a horrific call. His father John accidentally dialed his wife’s phone.

“He was like “oh my god, oh my god, she’s gone, she’s gone,”” Mark remembers.

John was in the basement putting plastic up over the door when wind gusts blew him back. Jane was upstairs about to make her way down but didn’t make it in time.

“They just built all this, there was nothing here but a field,” Mark says, “and the outpouring from the neighborhood—we probably had forty or fifty people here yesterday.”

Adairville Mayor Donna Blake echoes the same sentiment, “the community has just pulled together. I mean it doesn’t surprise me, they do that for any kind of tragedy, but in a case like this we had no warning.”

After the death of their beloved neighbor and two tornados touching down within one to three miles of downtown Adairville, the city is thinking forward to CERT—Community Emergency Response Training.

It’s to support the authorities already in place for disasters.

“We could take water to them or chainsaws to cut down tree’s, anything we could do to help,” Mayor Blake says, “I think we’ve already got six signed up and we’re hoping for a lot more.”

Mayor Blake and mark agree on one thing—the unimaginable is possible. You must always be prepared.

“[My dads] farm is just completely, everything he’s worked for the last thirty or forty years, it’s just gone in a few seconds.”

If you would like more information on the CERT classes, you can contact the Adairville City Hall at (270) 539-6731.