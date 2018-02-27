Warren County Roads Becoming Dangerous

Road conditions in South Central Kentucky are worsening.

This revealed by TRIP, a National Transportation Research Group.

TRIP and other officials met at Warren County Courthouse today.

They discussed how insufficient funds is leading to deteriorating roads.

One of those roads being Old Richardsville Road.

This road is included in the 17-percent of warren county's roads in need of immediate repair.

A TRIP official told us Old Richardsville Road is one of the worst roads to drive on right now.

We also spoke to a concerned driver who says if the roads are not fixed soon, then everyone's safety will be in jeopardy.