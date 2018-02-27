Construction to Fix KY Roads

Officials held a meeting at the Warren County Courthouse to discuss where needs the most work and how to get it done.

One road discussed in particular, Old Richardsville Road.

TRIP, a National Transportation Research Group, spoke along side Judge Executive Mike Buchanon and proposed a chart on how to improve this road and others.

The plan must work around the budget allocated now to resurface or reconstruct the problem roads.

Old Richardsville road is in the 17% range, which falls under the poor condition category.