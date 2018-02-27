BGHS Teenager Arrested for Threat

A teenager is sentenced to two years in prison for an alleged plot against Bowling Green High School.

19-year-old Rosalio Grajeda will also have to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment plan as a part of his sentence.

Bowling Green police arrested the former student in September after school administrators learned of a possible threat to students involving the 19-year-old and multiple other un-named students.

Grajeda pleaded guilty to second degree terrorist threatening earlier this month.