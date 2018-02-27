American Arrested in Japan

Japanese media reports that an American tourist has been arrested in Japan after a local woman he met through a dating app went missing earlier this month.

Police were working a tip when they arrested a 26 year old American last week on suspicion of confining a woman, who had been reportedly missing since February 16th.

After initially refusing to answer questions, the suspect reportedly told police on Sunday that he had abandoned the woman's body, leading them to the other body parts; her torso, legs, and arms that were dumped in three separate wooded areas.

Local media identified the woman as a 27 year old company employee from Sanda City.

Security footage showed the man leaving the building alone multiple times carrying a large bag.