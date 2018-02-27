Officials Address Warren County Road Conditions

Earlier this morning, officials held a meeting at the Warren County Courthouse to discuss which Warren County roads needs the most work and how to get it done.

One road discussed in particular was Old Richardsville Road.

TRIP, a national transportation research group, spoke alongside Judge Executive Mike Buchanon and proposed a chart on how to improve this road and others.

The plan must work around the budget allocated now to resurface or reconstruct the problem roads.

Old Richardsville Road is in the 17-percent range, which falls under the poorest condition category.