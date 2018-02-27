Living Well: American Academy of Pediatrics - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Living Well: American Academy of Pediatrics

Pediatricians have been charged with watching for mental illness in teens.

The American Academy of Pediatrics now says all children over age 12 should undergo depression screening at regular wellness check-ups.

This is the first time in a decade the AAP has updated its guidelines for teen depression screening.

As many as one in five experience depression at some point during the teen years, but they often go undiagnosed and untreated.

It's typical for teenagers to be glum and irritable from time to time.

Experts say the key is to watch for significant changes in teen behavior and start a conversation.

Seek professional help if symptoms last more than two weeks -- like changes in appetite, sleep problems, thoughts of hopelessness or if they lose interest in friends.

