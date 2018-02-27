President Trump Meets with the House and Senate Today

President Trump is promising action on "bump stocks" that make rifles fire faster –but will Congress make new gun laws?

That could come up when President Trump meets with republicans today.

Even after the Parkland shooting, lawmakers still can't agree on strengthening background checks.

Republicans say it infringes on the individual rights. Democrats say it's not enough. They're pushing for a ban.

Closing the gun show loophole and preventing terror suspects from buying weapons - also in limbo.

And there's a disagreement even among republicans on president trump's proposal to arm highly trained teachers: today's meeting with lawmakers, a chance to nudge congress forward.