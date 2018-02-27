Facebook Live Streams Murder

Prentis Robinson, 55, was on Facebook live-streaming his walk home from the local police station after having his phone stolen, when suddenly Robinson was approached by a man who killed him in cold blood.

A local university was on lock down for an hour.

Residents say Robinson often used his Facebook page to publicize neighborhood disputes.

This isn't the first time a shooting has been captured on social media.

In 2016 Philando Castile's girlfriend live streamed his death on Facebook after he was shot by a Minnesota Police Officer.

And last spring, the cold-blooded murder of a Cleveland grandfather was also streamed live.

Police are still scouring for clues searching for a killer on the run.