Former President and First Lady Pays Their Respects to Reverend Graham

A week of mourning has begun for the Reverend Billy Graham who was coined as America's pastor and passed away in his home last week after fighting several illnesses.

Reverend Graham passed away last week at the age of 99.

Thousands of people are paying tribute to famed evangelist Reverend Graham, including a former President and First Lady.

George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrived in Charlotte today to pay their final respects.

Both Bush's signed the register and viewed the casket, made by inmates in Louisiana.

Reverend Graham will lie in repose through tomorrow in Charlotte.

He will also lie in honor at the United States Capitol before he is laid to rest on Friday.

