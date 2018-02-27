Kentucky Judge Dismisses "Satanic" Murder Charges

A Kentucky judge dismissed murder charges Monday against two men for a 1990s killing that authorities at the time described as "satanic."

Garr Hardin and Jeffrey Clark were convicted in 1995 of killing 19 year old Rhonda Sue Warford and they were sentenced to life in prison.

On Monday, Meade County Circuit Judge Bruce Butler dismissed the 1992 murder indictments against the men at the urging of the State Attorney General's Office.

Judge Butler overturned their conviction in 2016, finding it "based on suppositions that we now know to be fundamentally false."

The Kentucky Attorney General's office, which took over the case last year, has pledged to re-investigate Warford's killing.