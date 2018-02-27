Ohio County Man Arrested for Sexual Conduct with a Minor - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Ohio County Man Arrested for Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Posted: Updated:

Kentucky State Police detectives have arrested a man in Hartford after they found he engaged in sexual conduct with a minor last fall.

KSP detectives arrested 33 year old Jonathan Hall for inappropriate contact with a minor.

KSP detectives were notified regarding hall having inappropriate sexual contact with a 15 year old female back in the fall of 2017.

Detectives initiated the investigation and charged Hall with 2 counts of sodomy 3rd degree and 2 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

Jonathan Hall is currently in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.