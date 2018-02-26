Son of Mother Killed in Fatal Logan Co. Tornado Speaks Out

One of two tornados that touched down in Logan County on Saturday hit 109 Dot Road in Adairsville--killing 79 year old Dallas Jane Combs.

The only people in the home were herself, her husband John and their two dogs.

One of those dogs was found below the remnants of the home a day later, still alive, surviving through the storms Saturday.

Janes son, Mark, lives in Lexington and said that evening his father accidentally dialed his wife's phone and all you could hear was him searching for Jane.

He immediately got in the car and drove to their home.

Moments later, an EMT called the cell phone back and told them his mother had died.

John had been in the basement putting plastic up over there door while she was upstairs making her way down,but it was too late.

The tornado gusts blew him back and his wife, he found dead upstairs.

Around 50 people from the community have joined the family and friends of the Combs since then helping to pick up the pieces of the home Marks parents built.

He says it just doesn't feel like reality yet, but seeing the love people have expressed for his parents and family has touched his heart.

