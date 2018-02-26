Safety Forum at Greenwood High School

Tonight, Warren County residents have a chance to improve the safety of their kid's schools.

That's at Greenwood High School, who's hosting a Safety Forum in its auditorium.

At 6:30 pm, the public is invited to attend with any suggestions and concerns regarding making the county's schools safer for kids.

This comes after the devastating school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

We spoke with the Warren County Superintendent earlier today.

He told us safety is the number one priority right now,

and that students can only truly succeed if they have a safe environment to learn in.

If you can't attend tonight's Safety Forum, you can post your input online on Warren County Public School's Safety Forum.

To do so, go to this link: bit.ly/2CH51Vu