Local Bowling Green Businesses Are Expanding

Bowling Green is thriving. More people are moving to the growing city, new businesses are opening, and the existing businesses are expanding including two locally owned companies. WNKY found out how all this growth is affecting Bowling Green's economy.

"We've been fortunate since 2011 to be the fastest growing city in the commonwealth of Kentucky and the two announcements yesterday are expansions of existing companies that are here. That's helping drive the continued growth of our area." says Ron Bunch, the President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Owl's Head Alloy, the leader in the secondary aluminum recycling industry announced plans to expand their Warren County facility. They are investing three million dollars and creating sixteen new jobs.

Pink Lily Boutique began as a local Facebook group, then a website, and now they have a store front location.

"Every weekend we still get more and more customers. A lot of them still coming from online because they didn't know we had a retail store. So it's fun seeing all the people come in. Last weekend we had people from Georgia here, people from Louisville. Just near and far, everywhere." says Cheyenne Mabey, the store manager.

With over 25-thousand website visits a day, the boutique's clothing and accessories are in high demand.

"I like it because it has a lot of variety so if I want something to go out in or something to lounge in or workout in, they always have a perfect selection. I really like it and the prices aren't bad either." says customer, Jenna Russell.

Now the locally owned company is investing two million dollars and creating 56 new jobs at their fulfillment center.

"Each year about 80% of growth comes from existing firms, so we are very proud to see what Pink Lily and Owl's Head have done in the past year." says Bunch.

The expansions of these businesses not only add jobs, but they positively impact our local economy.