WKU Making Heavy Budget Cuts

By Matthew White, News Reporter
Bowling Green, KY -

Western Kentucky University announced harsh news this afternoon.

That's because the university plans to make 15 million dollars’ worth of budget cuts.

Those cuts unfortunately will come from letting faculty go.

Today the president of WKU and the board held a public hearing.

The main topic of discussion was making university wide cuts.

These cuts will affect every department, but one area even more so.

90 to 100 staff will be losing their jobs during this process.

President Timothy Caboni says he recognizes how painful that is.

