Junior Globetrotter Contest Rules

From the start of the contest and continuing through the contest period, the rules and regulations of the Junior Globetrotter Contest will be available on WNKY.com. The contest period will last from Saturday, February 24, 2018 through Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

HOW TO ENTER:

The contest will begin Saturday, February 24 at 12am . To enter to win the prize, each participant must enter at WNKY.com/contests. A person can register once during the designated entry period for the contest prize per page. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of the person submitting, the entry will be deemed to be submitted by the person to whom the e-mail address is registered. No entries will be accepted by mail or by delivery to the business offices of WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40. Only entries posted on the WNKY Facebook page will be eligible. All entries must be completed in their entirety to be eligible to win.

HOW TO WIN:

Each day during the contest period one winner will be picked via a random selection process. There will be no more than one winner per week and seventy total winners during the contest period. If the randomly selected entry for the prize drawing meets all the entry and eligibility requirements, they will be designated as the winner of the contest's prize.

The winner will be notified by email a member of the WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 staff on the drawing date. The winner's name may be included in an announcement during any WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 broadcast and/or Facebook post and/or Tweet and/or Instagram post and/or website post concerning the contest. If a winner's name is deemed inappropriate, WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 reserves the right to declare the winner ineligible and conduct another selection process to determine an alternate winner. Winner must meet all terms of contest rules, including eligibility restrictions and conditions. If the winning name selection is submitted by multiple entrants, WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 will hold a random drawing to determine the contest winner. Failure to meet any terms of eligibility or other conditions of this contest will result in forfeiture of the prize.

After the winner has been selected and notified of winning, if the winner is declared ineligible, elects not to accept the prize, or does not pick up the prize by the specified date provided in their notification email, the prize becomes the property of WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40. At its sole discretion, WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 may choose to conduct another selection process from the remaining entries to determine an alternate winner(s).

Odds of winning will be determined by the total number of entries received.

PRIZE:

Junior Globetrotter Package: Tickets to Harlem Globetrotters at Diddle Arena on Monday, March 12, official Harlem Globetrotters t-shirt, and chance for your child to sit on the Globetrotters bench during the game.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PARTICIPATE OR WIN. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. Void where prohibited.

Must be 18 years of age or older to enter and/or win unless otherwise specified in the prize information. Child entered must be between the ages of 6 and 12.

Winners must provide name, address, phone number, date of birth, and Social Security number or other Federal ID number.

Full time and part-time employees of WNKY NBC 40, WNKY CBS 40 or Max Media of Kentucky LLC and any organization or agency affiliated with this contest, and their immediate family, or anyone who resides in the same household as the employee are ineligible to participate or win.

Open only to residents who live or work in the NBC 40 and CBS 40 viewing area.

CONDITIONS:

All prizes are non-refundable, non-redeemable, and non-transferable. No cash substitution will be available. Prizes may be substituted should they be unavailable due to circumstances beyond the station's control.

Winners are solely responsible for all Federal, state, and local taxes that are applicable. Value of prizes exceeding $600.00 or an aggregate of $600 or more won in station-conducted contests during any one (1) calendar year period is reported to the Internal Revenue Service as additional income received. The amount reported to the IRS for income tax purposes will be the fair market value of the prize at the time the contest is initiated, or as soon thereafter as an accurate determination of value can be made. Fair market value is determined by WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 in their sole discretion. Winners will be required to complete a W-9 form provided by WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 for reporting to the IRS when they claim their prize.

Winners must claim their prizes at the studios of WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40, 325 Emmett Ave, Suite N, Bowling Green, KY 42101, during normal business hours (except for holidays), Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (CST), beginning Wednesday, September 23, 2015, unless otherwise specified by WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40. Any prize not picked up from the station within 10 business days starting on Wednesday, September 23, 2015will remain the property of WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40. No prize will be mailed. No exceptions.

WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 are not responsible for prize certificates or tickets that are lost, misdirected, or not delivered for any reason, and will not replace or refund any prize certificate or tickets. If the prize is lost or stolen, it will not be replaced or refunded. If the prize includes tickets to a specific event which is later canceled, WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 have no obligation to replace the prize or provide any cash value for tickets to the canceled event. If the prize includes certificates, items, or services at a business or attraction which goes out of business or changes ownership before the prize is claimed, WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 have no obligation to replace the prize or provide any cash value for the unused certificates, items, or services.

Winners agree that the no prize will be sold, given away, nor in any other manner be used in direct promotion of any business.

Each winner must sign a liability release form relieving NBC 40, CBS 40 and Max Media of Kentucky, LLC, of any liability for damage or harm winner(s) might incur in claiming or using the prize. Failure to sign the release form will result in forfeiture of the prize.

Valid identification (driver's license, birth certificate, Social Security card, or valid state or Federal ID) must be presented to WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 in order to claim the prize. WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 is not required to honor other forms of identification or any identification that has been tampered with or altered.

Winners are responsible for all other expenses except as listed under PRIZE in the contest rules. WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 will not provide any money for any expenses incurred as a result of claiming or using the prize, including but not limited to transportation, parking, food, and other incidental expenses incurred while claiming or using the prize.

One person using any of the prize elements must be 18 years or older unless otherwise specified in the prize information. Any child using any element of the prize must be accompanied by their parent(s) and/or legal guardian and be between the ages of 6 and 12.

Winners may be asked to participate in video and still photography publicizing the contest. Failure to participate in video and still photography publicizing the contest may result in forfeiture of the prize. Entry in the contest will serve as agreement and consent from the participant for the participant's name and likeness to be posted on WNKY.com Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/wnkytv), WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/wnkytv) and WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 Twitter page (https://www.twitter.com/wnkytv & www.twtter.com/wnkywx), on the air on WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40, or in other public forums in order to publicize and promote this and other contests presented by WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40.

NWNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 are not responsible if any potential winner notification is not received by email or for any reason due to inaccurate contact information provided at the time of entry or if the e-mail it sends to a potential winner is misdirected or bounces back or is intercepted by SPAM or other e-mail filters.

WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 is not responsible for any failure to access WNKY.com due to technical difficulties with NBC WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40's host provider, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, an electrical failure, acts of God outside of station control, or any other Internet-related malfunction. WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 are not responsible for any system malfunction on the part of WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40's Internet service provider, host provider, hardware or software. Neither NBC 40 or CBS 40 are responsible for any system malfunction on the part of the entrant. Specifically, WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 are not responsible for any system malfunction with the entrant's Internet service provider or computer (hardware or software). WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 are not responsible for any technical malfunction as it relates to any virus or worm contracted by the entrant as a result of entering the contest. It is assumed that the entrant will have adequate virus protection.

WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 reserves the right to cancel Bowling Green Hot Rods ticket giveaway at any time if there is any technical corruption as it relates to a virus of any kind. In the event the contest is canceled, WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 reserve the right to conduct a random selection to award the prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect, entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation.

WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 are not responsible for late, illegible, incomplete, altered, lost or misdirected entries, for any incorrect or inaccurate entry information, whether caused by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the contest, or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in the contest, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failure or technical failures of any kind and such entries will be void. WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 are not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, human, printing or other errors, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment or software, inability to access any website or online service, or any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in downloading any materials in this contest.

WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 reserve the right to void all entries made through any robotic, automatic, mechanical, programmed or similar entry duplication method and to disqualify any individual using such a method. WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the contest.

WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 reserve the right to use contest winners' names, voices, photographs, and/or likeness for rebroadcast and/or promotional and publicity purposes at any time without advance permission or knowledge required and without additional compensation on WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40, WNKY.com, WNKY NBC40 AND CBS 40 Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and in any other public medium.

All entries become the property of WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entries may be used for marketing purposes by contest sponsors.

Due to unforeseen circumstances that can arise from time to time, Bowling Green Hot Rods Ticket Giveaway on WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40's Facebook and website can be discontinued at any time during the promotional period.

WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 reserves the right to final decision in all matters regarding the contest.

LIMITATIONS:

WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40, Max Media of Kentucky LLC, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated companies, officers, directors, agents, or employees are not responsible for any expenses the winners incur due to illness, injury, or loss of life in claiming or using the prize.

RULES:

Any person violating any of the above rules may be required to forfeit the prize.

Rules may be modified at any time during the contest period with such changes announced and available at the studio of WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 and on WNKY.com.

A copy of the official rules is available at the studio of WNKY NBC 40 and CBS 40 at 325 Emmett Ave, Suite N, Bowling Green, KY 42101 during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 9a.m.-4p.m. (CST) and on WNKY.com.