Throwback Thursday: Spencer's Coffee

Bowling Green’s only local coffee shop celebrates its 17th year of brewing this year. Located in the heart of the city on Fountain Square, Spencer’s Coffee opened in 2001.

Current owners Justin and Shelley Shepherd have been managing Spencer’s since 2005. The coffee shop has grown from a place to grab a quick drink to a hotspot for local art, crafts, and community events.

As the Buy Local movement gained popularity, the coffeehouse and its offerings grew with it. In 2014, Spencer’s completed an expansion, growing the number of restaurant seats from 50 to 80. The restaurant now serves homemade breakfast pastries, lunch sandwiches and fare, and snacks for meals in between.

Of course patrons can still enjoy a cup of coffee, espresso, or cappuccino. Also available are 100 percent organic and fair trade whole bean coffees from around the world.

Home of barista battles, art exhibits, local crafts, beergarden tastings, and even live music in its early days, Spencer’s Coffee is a hub where the city’s cultural heart beats.

