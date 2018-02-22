Local Gun Store Owner Weighs in on the Possibility of Stricter Gun Laws

WNKY spoke with the owner of Sherwood's Guns about the recent talks of stricter gun laws and he told us he believes the problem with the recent school shootings stems from gun free zones.

He says a shooter probably sees that as a target rich environment. He thinks that if banks and politicians are protected with guns, he wonders why can't our children be protected as well?

Sherwood says he is not worried about his business if stricter gun laws are put into place. He does support the idea of stricter background checks.

While the owner may not be concerned about new laws, some gun toting customers are.