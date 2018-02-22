Vice President of NRA Speaks to Conservative Activists

The head of the National Rifle Association Executive is speaking to conservative activists this morning while his organization comes under heavy criticism from student activists and gun control advocates in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

NRA Executive Vice President Wayne La Pierre spoke about the deadly school shooting in Florida to the audience at CPAC – the Conservative Political Action Conference.

His appearance comes a day after teen survivors rallied for tougher gun laws and told lawmakers things will change when they are able to vote.

La Pierre says many factors contributed to the tragedy.

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch called out news coverage of the Florida shooting.

Many CPAC participants agree with the NRA’s message, but they’re interested in other pressing issues— like the Russia investigation and the upcoming midterm elections.

The opposite side usually wins so to pull this off for Republicans is actually a difficult thing to do

The president speaks at CPAS tomorrow.

President Trump tweeted his support for the NRA leadership, calling them great people and great American patriots and he said they will do the right thing.