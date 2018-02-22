Welcoming Refugees to Bowling Green

This morning, the Annual Academy for New Americans in Bowling Green held classes for refugees.

It was at the Bowling Green Neighborhood and Community Services Department.

39 total people from around the world are taking the class.

Since 2016, the academy has welcomed new refugees to Bowling Green.

We spoke with one refugee in the class from the Congo, Lebon Dauda.

He's currently a translator and a student in the Academy.

Dauda says he encourages other refugees to be patient with language barriers and to be a part of the community here.

To apply for these classes, go to www.bgky.org and go to International Community Liaisons under the Department of Neighborhood and Community Services. You will also find all information on what the Academy is, the goals of the program, and the objectives.