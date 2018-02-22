NKU Dean Reinstated After Sexual Harassment Claims - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

NKU Dean Reinstated After Sexual Harassment Claims

According to the Associated Press, the dean of Northern Kentucky University's law school resigned in December in the wake of women's complaints about his behavior, but will return this fall as the university's highest-paid professor.

The Kentucky Enquirer obtained complaints by an employee and two work-study students accusing Jeffrey Standen of sexual harassment and subjecting them to demeaning tasks. The university found "sufficient evidence to support a finding of an unhealthy culture of fear, intimidation and bullying," but determined there wasn't enough evidence for sexual misconduct. 

The 57 year old told the newspaper some allegations were "defamatory and false," saying he was merely a tough boss.

Standen is on a leave of absence at his current salary of $260,100. He's accepted NKU Provost Sue Ott Rowlands' offer of a full-time job at a 15% pay cut.

