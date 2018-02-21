Warren County Sheriff's Office Investigating School Threats

On Tuesday night a disturbing social post went viral in Warren County. It got the attention of Warren County School Officials, parents, and law enforcement.

"At this time, we investigate each and everyone. At this time we haven't found one that is credible where any of the students have had a firearm or any other weapon that would cause harm to any other students." says Tim Robinson with the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Warren County Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton, reached out to WNKY and says they work closely with local law enforcement officials and take every precaution necessary to ensure their students safety.

Even with all the safety precautions one Warren County mother of 5 still worries about her children while they are at school.

"Every time I send my kids out the door, I give them an extra kiss and hug and tell them I love them just in case, just in case. I think that's a really sad place that we have to be" says Wendy Bowers.

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police have been working closely to monitor any threats.

"Please continue to monitor your children, please continue to monitor their friends, their social media. If you see something that alarms you please report that to us and we will do what we can." says Robinson.

Warren County Sheriff's Office say at this time there are no credible threats to any of the schools in Warren County at this time.