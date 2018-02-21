Booming Bowling Green

The city of Bowling Green is growing quickly in so many ways.

Everywhere you look, you can see the expansion taking hold.

New apartments, hospitals, schools and more are popping up everywhere.

Several community leaders have taken notice and are pleased with the results.

Doug Gorman, Owner and President of Booth Fire and Safety, is proud of his district.

He says the Tax Increment Financing District he oversees is one of the most successful in Kentucky.

Living downtown with his family, he says downtown is the heart of the city and that means a lot to him.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson is another leader in the community excited for the direction the city's taking.

He's most proud of the construction of the joint UK and WKU Medical School.

He also mentioned how the city's amenities helps draw in more tourists to the city.

Beth Noffsinger, Public Relations Manager for the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the tourist attractions play a huge role in boosting the city's expansion.

She says the city often forgets the incredible opportunities there are in Bowling Green for activity and fun.

These community leaders and more are striving for a better city for its residents.

We will continue to follow the city's growth and update you on all the latest details when we have them.