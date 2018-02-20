EXCLUSIVE: Triple Homicide Suspect Reaches Out to Former High Sc - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

EXCLUSIVE: Triple Homicide Suspect Reaches Out to Former High School Classmate

Stephen Bratcher went to high school with, Edward Siddens, the suspect in Monday's triple homicide. Bratcher said he hasn't spoken to him in about 15-years, but the two are friends on Facebook. Bratcher posted about the tragedy and believes it prompted Siddens to reach out to him. The conversation being with Siddens sending Bratcher a "wave".

"So I just responded back after that, you know, I don't know what's going on with you. But I just want you to know God loves you, I love you, and I'm praying for you. And immediately within seconds he started talking to me." says Bratcher. 

Bratcher said he wanted to keep Siddens calm, so he didn't harm himself or anyone else. 

The conversation between the two lasted for about an hour, but Siddens never admitted to anything.

As soon as the conversation began Bratcher knew something was wrong right away so he contacted the police. Officers urged him to try to keep the conversation going with Siddens.

Bratcher was shocked by the alleged actions of his high school friend. He remembers Siddens as a very likable guy.

Bratcher says the community has been shaken to it's core after this triple homicide. 

