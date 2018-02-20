Proclamation Against Hate Crimes

Today at city hall, several bowling green residents presented a proclamation to city commissioners, thanking them for their condemnation of the recent hate crime.

Last month at the crown royal apartment complex,

an African-American student was returning to her apartment from a walk.

That's when she noticed a note on her front door.

It was covered in dog feces and smeared on the wall.

The note read, "eat it up and make America great again."

This hate crime has left the community in disbelief and angry.

City leaders were quick to condemn the incident.

We spoke with Toby Fatzinger, a contributor to the group, Former Friends of Young Americans.

He organized the effort to applaud the city's leaders.