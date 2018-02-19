Shelby's Second Change: Butler Co. Family Fights to Legalize Marijuana

A Butler County mom was left hopeless after her daughter was diagnosed with a rare health condition.

WNKY News Cecilia Herrell found out how medical marijuana is giving Shelby a second chance at childhood.

12-year old Shelby Mathews suffers from Drava syndrome a rare form of epilepsy that causes intense seizures.

Shelby was diagnosed in 2008 but has suffered from seizures since she was only four months old.

Shelby had been taking dozens of medications every single day and nothing was helping.

This is what shelby endured everyday before medical marijuana.

In March of 2016, Shelby had her first medical marijuana trial and Kristin says the results were almost instant.

After the trial, Krisitin saw Shelby’s speech increase, the seizures decreased to 2 to 4 a month and she even started feeding herself.

Medical marijuana is legal in 29 states but Kentucky is not one of them.

Kristin is determined to fight for her child and others in Kentucky who would benefit, but she needs your help.

For Kristin and Shelby everyday is a struggle, but with medical marijuana Shelby is able to have a second chance at childhood.

