BREAKING: Suspect in Allen County Triple Slaying in Custody

UPDATE: Police tell WNKY's Cecilia Herrell that the suspect in Monday's triple homicide in Scottsville has been apprehended in another state.

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have confirmed Jimmy Neal Siddons, his wife Helen Siddons and their son jimmy Neal Siddons the second were died from gun shots. A meter reader found the victims this morning and called police at 10:08 am. Kentucky State police have not arrested a suspect yet. Neighbors who knew the victims are shocked. KSP is currently following leads about the suspect.

---

The Allen County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating a triple homicide in Scottsville.

Police are currently on the scene of a home on Ray Pardue Road.

At this time a suspect is not in custody.




