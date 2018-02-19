Nationally, Kentucky ranks dead last in animal protection laws and for anyone who breaks those laws in Kentucky, they will now face stricter punishments for any abuse towards animals.

Friday morning dogs took over the capitol rotunda as their owners rallied for stronger laws.

Most of the dogs in attendance were victims of abuse in the past.

One dog, Romeo, even has a bill named after him.

This is the 10 year anniversary of Romeo's law, legislation that was passed to make harsher punishments for those who commit crimes against animals.

The law came after a video surfaced of Romeo being physically abused by a past owner.

Activists also worked Friday to prepare for meetings with legislators scheduled during this legislative session.