Ohio County Man Arrested - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Ohio County Man Arrested

Posted: Updated:

Kentucky State Police served an indictment warrant on a man who was lodged at the Ohio County Detention Center for several drug related charges.

Ryan Simpson received the indictment warrant at 315 West Union Street in Hartford.

Investigation revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine.

He was also charged with 1st degree trafficking and 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, both involving methamphetamine.

Simpson was being contained at the Ohio County Detention Center before he was apprehended.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.