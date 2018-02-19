Ohio County Man Arrested

Kentucky State Police served an indictment warrant on a man who was lodged at the Ohio County Detention Center for several drug related charges.

Ryan Simpson received the indictment warrant at 315 West Union Street in Hartford.

Investigation revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine.

He was also charged with 1st degree trafficking and 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, both involving methamphetamine.

Simpson was being contained at the Ohio County Detention Center before he was apprehended.