Chocolate Festival Brings Community Together

South Central Kentucky was treated to a sweet event over the weekend.

Hospice of Southern Kentucky hosted its thirty first annual Chocolate Festival at Sloan Convention Center on Sunday afternoon. Event goers enjoyed chocolate and treats from local vendors, live musical performances, a silent auction and mascots.

The staff at Hospice of Southern Kentucky are thankful for the community's support and its impact on their services.

"So this is our biggest fundraising event of the year. All of the funds raised at this event go to benefit Hospice. That way we can provide end of life care for those who may not be able to pay for it or if their insurance can't cover it."

WNKY's own Cody Bailey and Jordan Smith also participated in the local celebrity cookie eating contest. Jordan finished in second place with 25 cookies eaten.

To learn more about Hospice of Southern Kentucky, visit hospicesoky.org.

WNKY 40 is a proud media partner of the Hospice of Southern Kentucky Chocolate Festival...Because Local Matters.