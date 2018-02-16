Glasgow High Student Made Disturbing Social Media Threat

Early Friday morning Glasgow High School's administration was told about a threat made on social media by one of their students.

Glasgow Police Department told WNKY the 14-year-old student posted on social media about harming people.

The student posted pictures holding a gun and a knife. The student did not name a particular place or person in the threat, but the school acted quickly.

After the recent school shootings that have happened here in Kentucky and around the country, the school wasn't going to take it lightly.

The police were notified and they arrested the student at their home on charges of terroristic threats 3rd degree.

School officials were not able to tell me if they have had any prior issues with this student in the past.