14 Year Old Glasgow High School Student Charged with Terroristic - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

14 Year Old Glasgow High School Student Charged with Terroristic Threatening

Posted: Updated:

A 14 year old Glasgow High School student is in police custody after making threats online.

Officers say the teenage boy posted a photo on social media holding a gun and a knife, along with what they call "extremely troubling threats."

A student reported the post to school officials who then contacted police.

Officers say they went to the students’ home and although the threats did not name a specific person or place where they would carry out the threat, the nature of the post was enough cause for an arrest.

He is currently in the Barren County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.