14 Year Old Glasgow High School Student Charged with Terroristic Threatening

A 14 year old Glasgow High School student is in police custody after making threats online.

Officers say the teenage boy posted a photo on social media holding a gun and a knife, along with what they call "extremely troubling threats."

A student reported the post to school officials who then contacted police.

Officers say they went to the students’ home and although the threats did not name a specific person or place where they would carry out the threat, the nature of the post was enough cause for an arrest.

He is currently in the Barren County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening.