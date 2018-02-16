Matthew White is an Alumnus of Indiana State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Communication & Media Studies. His focus in college was in Television Broadcasting & his concentration was in Electronic Media. He has completed internships at WISH-TV and WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, both giving him tools in editing, shooting, interviewing and writing. This past January, he was hired as the Morning News Anchor & the Evening News Reporter at WNKY-TV here in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He will continue his career here to further develop his broadcasting skills.

In his free time, Matthew loves to cook, volunteer at humane societies, travel, spend time with his friends and family, watch movies, listen to music and work out! You can catch Matthew at almost every local event because he values our slogan, “Because Local Matters.” So, when you see him at community events, be sure to say hi to him! He plans to really get involved with our growing city.

Matthew’s aspirations consist of becoming a Television Anchor for Good Morning America or the Today Show. He desires to implement his personality, ability to connect with individuals & tell a compelling story into his career & bring forth all his editing, photography, video production & voicing skills to becoming a successful Anchor for a larger network. Matthew is excited and proud to call Bowling Green his new home! Feel free to reach out to him for story ideas or just to say hello!

Contact him at:

Email: matthew.white@wnky.com

Twitter: @MatthewWNKY

Instagram: @matthew__white

