KSP Looking for Bank Robber in Auburn, Ky

Auburn Police called in backup from Kentucky State Police Officers Thursday morning during a bank robbery at the auburn bank and trust banking company on west main street.

Troopers and detectives with Post 3 met with other auburn officers and bank employees.

That's because an unknown suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect later left the bank and fled on foot heading westbound on west main street.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build wearing black clothes, a ski mask and gloves.

If you have any tips regarding this case, call Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010.

