Trump Speaks Out about Florida Shooting

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESSED THE NATION THIS MORNING IN A PRESS CONFERENCE.

TRUMP, INSTEAD OF DISCUSSING POLICIES, OPTED FOR A MORE EMPHATIC MESSAGE.

IT WAS EVIDENT PRESIDENT TRUMP ONLY SOUGHT TO PROVIDE THE WORLD COMFORT.

THE PRESIDENT AVOIDED MENTIONING ANY FEDERAL POLICIES,

BUT HE MADE IT VERY CLEAR WHAT THE NEXT STEPS SHOULD BE.

IN THE CONFERENCE HE TOUCHED ON THE SHOOTER BEING MENTALLY ILL,

AND HE SAID THE PLAN OF ACTION IS TO CONFRONT MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES.

HE ALSO OFFERED HIS SYMPATHIES TO AMERICA'S CHILDREN.

TRUMP ENCOURAGED CHILDREN EVERYWHERE TO BE STRONG.

HE WANTED CHILDREN TO KNOW THEY ARE ALWAYS LOVED,

AND THOSE CLOSEST TO THEM WILL PROTECT THEM AT ALL COSTS.